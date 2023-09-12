Turkey, Russia continue collaboration on gas hub — source

ANKARA, September 12. /TASS/. The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry of Turkey continue working with Russia on the gas hub project, a source in the ministry told TASS.

"We continue working with the Russian side on the issue of creating the gas hub in the region of Thrace. The process is underway, communications are in place but we cannot yet make details public," the source said.

"As regards communications of working groups mentioned earlier, we cannot give comments on this topic now," he added.