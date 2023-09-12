Russian stocks mixed as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index slipped by 0.14% to 3,118.14 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.2% to 1,045.94 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:10 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.28% at 3,131.25 points, while the RTS was up by 1.01% at 1,043.9 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.57% at 94.55 rubles, the euro was down by 0.98% at 101.49 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.65% at 12.934 rubles as of 10:10 a.m.