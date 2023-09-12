Port upgrade to continue for development of cooperation with India — official

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The energy sector is the leader in trade turnover between Russia and India and it is important to continue upgrading port infrastructure to further development bilateral energy cooperation, Russian Deputy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We see the energy sector is now the leader in the trade turnover between Russia and India. It is important for further development of the energy dialog between our countries to continue upgrading the port infrastructure and provide for financial and insurance support," Mochalnikov said.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer; TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.