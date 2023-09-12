VTB ready to participate in Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed railway financing

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. VTB is ready to consider an opportunity of participating in a syndicate of banks to finance construction of the Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed railway, CEO of the bank Andrey Kostin told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We will be ready to consider participating in the pool in principle. As I understand, the savings bank [Sberbank - TASS] stepped forward to be the main organizer. If the offer is made to us and terms are decent, we will quite probably take part in syndication, " Kostin said.

"You know, the Moscow government and the [Russian] government approached me. They thought I will resist that because we are the shareholder of the Pulkovo Airport. No, we do not resist. We estimated this will be a certain loss of business for Pulkovo but not a significant one. Therefore, we will not certainly obstruct the technical progress," the chief executive added.