China hails idea of visa-free regime with Russia — embassy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. China welcomes the possible introduction of a visa-free regime with Russia, which will promote tourism and exchange of business delegations, Liu Xuesong, the Minister Plenipotentiary of the Chinese Embassy in Russia, has told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We welcome it. It is useful for the mutual exchange of business delegations, tourists and so on," he said.

This issue, according to the diplomat, is being discussed by the two countries' foreign ministries.

"We support it. It will certainly benefit cooperation," Liu emphasized.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said earlier on the EEF sidelines that he did not rule out the introduction of a visa-free regime between Russia and China in the future.

In February, the agreement between Russia and China on visa-free group tourist travel resumed after suspension during the Covid pandemic.

