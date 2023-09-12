Primorye Region business residents invest $24.7 billion over 7 years

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Business residents of the Primorye Region's advance development territories invested 2.3 trillion rubles ($24.7 billion), the regional parliament's Speaker Alexander Rolik told the Financial Stability of Regions and Municipalities session at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I would like to stress that between 2015 and 2022, business residents of the advance-development territories and the Free Port of Vladivostok, working in the region, invested 2.3 trillion rubles - that is 21% of all capital investments in the Far Eastern Federal District," he said.

The Corporation for the Development of the Far East and Arctic reports more than 2,000 business residents are working in the region. As many as 410 companies, supported by state incentives, operate in the region.

