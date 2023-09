VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The payment card for foreign tourists in Russia can be launched in the third or the start of the fourth quarter of 2023, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The relevant law was approved during the spring session of the State Duma [the lower house of the Russian parliament - TASS]. We expect we will launch this topic in the third - the start of the fourth quarter," Reshetnikov said.