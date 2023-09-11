First Russian LNG loading arm to be built by 2025 — Rosatom

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Rosatom plans to build the first Russian loading arm for LNG carriers by 2025, Deputy CEO Andrey Nikipelov said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Loading arms is the next item we are dealing with," Nikipelov said. "The design and engineering documents development phase has been completed by now. Fabrication of key units and components is underway; we will complete their tests this year. We expect the loading arm will be fully ready for tests in the next year and we will ship it to the customer in 2025," he added.

Loading arms make it possible to ship LNG from the plant to LNG carriers and back. This equipment is not produced in Russia at present.