Belarus interested in machinery supplies to Africa — Deputy PM

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Belarus is interested in supplying machinery and vehicles of different purpose to certain African nations, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco, Deputy Prime Minister Pyotr Parkhomchik said on the air with the Belarus-1 television channel.

"We are exploring Kenya. First agricultural machines were supplied. This was done four months ago. Representatives of Kenya visited our country. Their visits are fact-finding by nature so far. A delegation from Nigeria [visited Belarus]; there was also a serious dialog on supplies of our machinery. [A delegation from] Morocco will arrive in the coming months; we will discuss specific issues of machinery supplies to this country. We continue interacting with Egypt and Algeria; Sudan is very interesting [for us]," Parkhomchik said.