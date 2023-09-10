Philippines mull possibility of using Mir payment system — Russian honorary consul

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. The Philippines is looking into the possibility of using Russia’s Mir payment system in order to attract tourists from the country, Russian honorary consul Armi Lopez Garcia told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Sunday.

"Yes, we are looking into this possibility," she said, answering to a reporter’s question. "A payment system is necessary for promoting tourism. Carrying cash is not a solution. So yes, we are considering this option."

She added that around 5,000 Russians currently reside permanently in the Philippines.

"We hope that the flow of tourists will grow. We would like to see Russians visiting our country more often. We love Russians, because you have an Asian heart," the honorary consul said. "There are more similarities than differences between our cultures."

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.