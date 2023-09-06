Volume of Russia’s National Wealth Fund as of September 1 reaches to $139.98 bln

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The volume of funds in the Russian National Wealth Fund as of September 1 amounted to 13.7 trillion rubles ($139.98 bln), or 9.1% of the Russian GDP anticipated for 2023, according to the Finance Ministry.

"As of September 1, 2023, the volume of the National Wealth Fund amounted to 13,703,597.7 mln rubles, or 9.1% of GDP projected for 2023 <...>," the Ministry of Finance stated.

Liquid assets of Russia’s National Wealth Fund as of September 1 totaled 7.251 trillion rubles ($75.59 bln), or 4.8% of GDP estimated for 2023. "As of September 1, 2023, the fund's liquid assets amounted to the equivalent of 7.252 trillion rubles, or $75.59 bln, or 4.8% of projected GDP for 2023),"the ministry said.

As of August 1, the amount of funds from the National Wealth Fund amounted to 13.313 trillion rubles ($135.33 bln), or 8.9% of GDP projected for 2023. The volume of liquid assets of the National Wealth Fund as of August 1 was about 4.8% of GDP, projected for 2023, or 7.183 trillion rubles ($73.02 bln).

The Russian Ministry of Finance sold 385.2 mln yuan and 570.2 kg of gold from the National Wealth Fund in August 2023 to finance the federal budget deficit. "In August 2023 <...> a share of funds of the National Wealth Fund's on accounts with the Bank of Russia totaling 385.2 mln Chinese yuan and 570.2 kg of gold were sold for 8.308 bln rubles. The proceeds were credited to a single account of the federal budget to finance its deficit,"the statement said.

Currently, 5.224 bln euro, 279.77 bln Chinese yuan, 508.27 tons of gold, and 6.775 bln rubles are placed on the accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia.