Container shipments by Russian Railways up 13.4% in August — company

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Container traffic over the Russian Railways network surged by 13.4% year-on-year to 652,800 TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] in August 2023, the Russian railway operator says.

"In August, 652,800 TEU were carried in all kinds of the service, including export, import and transit, which is 13.4% above the like period in 2022," Russian Railways said.

Over 4.8 mln laden and empty TEU were shipped by rail, being 12.7% above the figure in 2022.

The increase was the highest in container traffic of vehicles and their components - 295,900 TEU, up 2.1 times year-on-year, chemical and mineral fertilizers - 169,200 TEU (up 2.1 times in annual terms), and vegetables and fruits - 10,400 TEU (growth by a factor of 1.4 against January - August 2022).

The decline was noted in carriage of nonferrous ore and raw sulfur - 21,100 TEU, minus 15% annually, fish - 22,200 TEU (-6.5%), and nonferrous metals - 88,400 TEU (minus 2.1%).