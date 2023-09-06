Food security situation improved after pandemic — FAO

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The global situation in the food security and famine relief has improved but still remains alerting, FAO Moscow Office Director Oleg Kobyakov said.

"Regarding the situation with famine and with food security, it improved against the time when the pandemic was in full swing but these figures remain rather concerning," Kobyakov noted.

Almost each tenth individual on the planet experiences chronic starvation now, the FAO official said. At the same time, "there is no magic universal recipe" making possible to solve the famine problem "in a year, in two years, or in five years," Kobyakov stressed. "If it were possible, the mankind would have coped with it long ago," he noted.

There is a huge gap between developed and developing economies when it refers to introduction of engineering and organizational solutions making possible to improve the situation in the food security sphere, the official said.

"Therefore, the task is to transfer modern efficient energy saving and ecofriendly agricultural technologies to developing countries, which should not merely feed themselves up but also become the breadbasket of mankind in its entirety," Kobyakov stressed. "All the environmental conditions are in place to do so in African countries, in Asian countries," he said.