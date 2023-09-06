Teams working on gas hub unlikely to achieve quick results — Turkish energy sector source

ANKARA, September 6. /TASS/. Plans call for establishing dedicated Turkish and Russian working groups for implementing the bilateral gas hub project, both at the level of relevant government agencies and stakeholder companies, but no quick deliverables should be expected, a source in the Turkish energy sector told TASS.

"Yes, these working groups will be set up in line with the decision of the two countries’ leaders. We anticipate there will be efforts at the level of stakeholder government authorities and at the corporate level involving [Turkey’s] Botas and [Russia’s] Gazprom. However, it should be understood that the question of creating a gas trading center is a complex and comprehensive one. Quick results may not be forthcoming; adequate implementation time is required," the source cautioned.

The hub is envisioned as an internationally focused project and, thus, will require that "a large volume of work be performed with vendors and buyers, and for the optimization of legal norms," he added.