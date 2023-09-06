Ruble up slightly following Central Bank’s decision on sale of foreign currency

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian currency went up slightly against the dollar and the euro during foreign exchange trading on Moscow Exchange as the dollar was down at 97.5 rubles, while the euro was down at 104.54 rubles, according to trading data.

As of 9:42 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar was down by 0.51% at 97.4 rubles, the euro was down by 0.36% at 104.54 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.49% at 13.313 rubles. As of 9:49 a.m., the dollar was down by 0.4% at 97.51 rubles, the euro was down by 0.23% at 104.67 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.32% at 13.336 rubles.

As reported earlier, the Bank of Russia will equally sell foreign currency on the forex market totally worth 150 bln rubles ($1.5 bln) in the period from September 14 to 22.