MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The US dollar traded above 98 rubles on Moscow Exchange on Wednesday for the first time since August 15, according to trading data.

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time, US dollar has grown by 0.2%, reaching 98.1 rubles.

By 07:17 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar further accelerated its growth, trading at 98.24 rubles (+0.34%).

Meanwhile, the euro gained 0.53%, selling at 105.47 rubles.

The Chinese yuan gained 0.28%, reaching 13.417 rubles.