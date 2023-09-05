Russian grain export in 2023-2024 can be above last season’s record — expert

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. In the agricultural season of 2023-2024 (July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024) Russia can break the record of grain exports totaling 60 mln metric tons in the last season, head of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky said at a press conference.

"Harvest prospects are very good. Considering that inventories carried over are at a historically record high level, our total resources make possible to us to export even more than in the last season, when the absolute record of more than sixty million metric tons was set. We can easily hit it in this season," Zlochevsky said.

"Shipment rates are now at absolutely record high levels also. We exported 13 mln metric tons over two months from the start of the season; the previous record was 11 mln metric tons over 2 months," the expert noted.

Exports in August stood at 7.7 mln metric tons of grain, which is an absolute record of monthly exports, Zlochevsky added.

Russia exported the record-breaking grain volume of 60 mln metric tons in the agricultural year of 2022-2023 (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023).