Russian government to allocate $27 mln more to support airports

MOSCOW, September 3 /TASS/. The government will direct 2.6 bln rubles ($27 mln) more to support airports in Central and South Russia where the restriction of flights is effective, the Cabinet said on its website.

"More than 2.6 bln rubles will be additionally directed from the reserve fund of the government to airports of central and southern regions to partly compensate their expenses due to the renewal of the flight restriction," the government said.

The support will cover airports of Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Anapa, Gelendzhik, Elista, Lipetsk, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, and Simferopol. Funds will be directed to partly compensate operating expenses.

The government allocated almost 2.5 bln rubles ($26 mln) from its emergency fund for the same purposes in May 2023.