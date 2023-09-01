Russia’s export duty on wheat to decrease to $42.46 per ton from September 6

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The duty on wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) exports from Russia will decrease to 4,007.6 rubles ($42.46) per ton from September 6 to September 12, 2023, from the current rate of 3,729.2 rubles ($38.74) per ton, according to files published by the Ministry of Agriculture on Friday.

The export duty rate is calculated based on an indicative price of $238.6 per ton for wheat, $175.3 per ton for barley, and $175.3 per ton for corn.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.