Russia, Turkey to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission shortly — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission will be held in Turkey in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"Recently, the Turkish side has appointed a new co-chairman of the intergovernmental trade and economic commission, and we have agreed that the next meeting of this commission will be held in Turkey in the near future," Lavrov said.

Lavrov noted that trade and economic ties between the two countries are developing "rapidly and intensively."

"Last year, trade grew by almost 90%, exceeding $62 billion," he said. "Our strategic projects are developing, first of all in the energy sector, which has traditionally been the locomotive in our relations."

According to Lavrov, "the construction of all four reactors of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is on schedule." "And for our part, we have reaffirmed Russia's commitment to all agreements on increasing natural gas exports, including by implementing the initiative of our heads of state to create a unified gas distribution hub in Turkey," he said.