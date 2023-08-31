Tajikistan-Russia trade turnover rises by 9.8% in seven months of 2023

DUSHANBE, August 31. /TASS/. Tajikistan's trade turnover with Russia increased by 9.8% in January-July 2023 compared to the same period last year, reaching $997.4 mln, according to statistical agency under the President of Tajikistan.

According to the report, imports from Russia to Tajikistan were $907.6 mln, while exports to Russia totaled $89.7 mln. According to the figures from January to July, Russia is Tajikistan's largest international trade partner among both CIS and non-CIS nations. Kazakhstan ranks second among the CIS countries in terms of international trade turnover with $648.3 mln for the first seven months of 2023, a 17.1% reduction from the same time last year.

Tajikistan had the highest commercial turnover with China among non-CIS nations in the first seven months of this year, totaling $824.7 mln, a 7.6% increase over the same period in 2022.

Tajikistan and Russia's foreign trade turnover in 2022 surpassed $1.67 bln.