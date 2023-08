MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Net profit of Lukoil under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 564 bln rubles ($5.8 bln) in 1H 2023, the company reported. Q2 net profit reached 302.5 bln rubles ($3.1 bln).

Revenue totaled 3.6 trillion rubles in 1H and 1.9 bln rubles in Q2.

Operating profit reached 611.8 bln rubles and 316 bln rubles in 1H and Q2, respectively. Profit before tax equaled 703.7 bln rubles in 1H and 373.1 bln rubles in Q2.