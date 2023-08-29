RusHydro posts 55% rise in 1H net profit under IFRS to $490 mln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Net profit of RusHydro under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) attributable to shareholders increased by 55% in 1H 2023 year-on-year to 47.2 bln rubles ($490 mln), the company reported. Q2 net profit doubled in annual terms to 20.2 bln rubles ($209 mln).

Revenue rose by 21% in 1H to 260.7 bln rubles, and by 22% in Q2 to 118.99 bln rubles.

Profit before tax amounted to 60.38 bln rubles in 1H compared with 41.6 bln rubles in the previous year, while EBITDA gained 28% to 78.3 bln rubles compared to 61 bln rubles in the same period last year. Q2 EBITDA reached 35.1 bln rubles (25.5 bln rubles in Q2 2022).

The group’s debt burden remains at a balanced level, with net debt/EBITDA ratio standing at 2.2x as of the end of the reporting period, the company said.

RusHydro comprises over 400 power generation facilities. The installed capacity of its power plants stands at 38.4 GW. The Russian Federation (61.7%) and VTB Bank (12.95%) are the company’s largest shareholders.