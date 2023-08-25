Russia’s export duty on wheat to decrease to $39.2 per ton from August 30

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The duty on wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) exports from Russia will decrease to 3,729 rubles ($39.2) per ton from August 30 to September 5, 2023, from the current rate of 4,270 rubles ($44.8) per ton, according to files published by the Ministry of Agriculture on Friday.

The duty on the export will go down to 431.8 rubles ($4.5) from 2,195.4 rubles ($23.04) and decrease to 1,932 rubles ($20.26) from 2,495 rubles ($26.18) for corn.

The export duty rate is calculated based on an indicative price of $237.6 per ton for wheat, $175.5 per ton for barley, and $198.3 per ton for corn.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.