Russia’s budget revenues to exceed plan by $21 bln in 2023 — VEB.RF chief economist

BARNAUL, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget revenues may rise to 28 trillion rubles ($295 bln) in 2023, which is 2 trillion rubles ($21 bln) higher than the budgeted amount, VEB.RF Chief Economist Andrey Klepach told a forum.

"Revenues were planned at 26 trillion rubles in the budget law. We believe [revenues will] exceed 27, probably total 28 trillion rubles," he said.

This year’s oil and gas revenues are close to the planned level, Klepach added.

Revenues are expected to reach 30.7 trillion rubles by 2026, according to VEB.RF’s projections. That said, their share may go down from 18.1% of GDP in 2022 to 15.3% of GDP in 2026, according to a presentation provided by VEB.RF Chief Economist.

The share of oil and gas revenues will be declining in the long term, he noted.