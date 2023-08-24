Russian stocks down as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index fell by 0.93% to 3,117.02 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 1.04% to 1,040.26 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:10 a.m., the MOEX Index was down by 0.73% at 3,123.39 points, while the RTS was down by 0.74% at 1,043.36 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.06% at 94.32 rubles as of 10:10 a.m. on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.12% at 102.4 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.23% at 12.929 rubles.