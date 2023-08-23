Russia plans to launch production of LNG-fueled locomotives — Ministry of Industry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia plans to start producing shunting locomotives that run on liquefied natural gas, the Ministry of Industry told TASS, referring to the national processing industry development strategy up to the year 2030 and lasting until 2035.

"Priority areas of transport machine-building development are: <...> series production of shunting locomotives operating on liquefied natural gas," the ministry said.

Another priority is to create a high speed mainline train capable of traveling at a speed of up to 400 km per hour.