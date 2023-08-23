Russian holders of frozen foreign securities will receive option to sell them — regulator

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Russian authorities have prepared a draft decree, which provides for a mechanism for the release of blocked foreign securities belonging to Russian investors, the press service of the Bank of Russia told TASS.

The relevant presidential decree provides for the possibility of acquiring blocked securities from Russian investors with money from "C" type accounts.

"The Bank of Russia and the Finance Ministry of the Russian Federation have developed a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation, which provides for a mechanism for the release of blocked foreign securities belonging to Russian investors. The volume of unblocked assets will be limited at the initial stage," the regulator explained.

It is noted that at the initial stage, conditions will be created for unlocking assets primarily for retail investors. Interested foreign investors will be given the opportunity to buy from Russian investors the relevant blocked foreign securities at the expense of funds held in type "C" accounts. The participation of investors (both Russian and foreign) in this process will be voluntary.

The detailed procedure for the release of assets and related operations will be reflected in the presidential decree and relevant legal acts, the regulator said.