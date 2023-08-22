Russia to produce 30,000 civilian drones annually by 2030 — deputy industry minister

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia is set to scale up drone production to reach an output of almost 18,000 in 2024 and over 30,000 by 2030, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak told TASS in an interview.

"The output will only continue growing in the years to come, meeting the needs of various economic sectors and concurrently enhancing the technological sovereignty of [the] domestic unmanned aviation [sector]. This will be driven by a reduction in imports of unmanned aerial systems and their components. In 2024, production of civilian drones is [targeted] to approach 18,000 units, and will then continue growing, reaching over 30,000 units by 2030," Shpak said.

More than 6,000 drones will be produced in 2023, the official told TASS earlier.