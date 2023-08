MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian market indices demonstrate mixed dynamics as the trading session kicks off on the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.21% to 3,146.42 points. The RTS Index dropped by 0.03% to 1,056.68 points.

The MOEX Russia Index dropped later by 0.03% to 3,139.14 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.32% down to 1,053.69 points.