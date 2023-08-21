Households money with Russian banks up 1.1% in July — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The amount of funds held by companies with Russian banks and the households’ money in banks moved up in July 2023, the Central Bank said.

"Following the outflow in June (-1.0%), corporate funds increased moderately in July (+349 bln rubles ($3.7 bln), +0.7%), despite a huge amount of paid taxes," the regulator said.

The amount of population’s funds with banks continued growing in July but not as quickly as in June (+1.1% in July vs. +2.1% in June).

According to the regulator, the incremental growth of funds at escrow accounts slightly accelerated in monthly terms and totaled 133 bln rubles ($1.4 bln) or 3% in July.