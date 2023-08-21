Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Monday in the green, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.92% to 3,139.93 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.95% to 1,057.02 points. The dollar dropped by 0.1% to 93.65 rubles. The euro lost 0.01% to 101.91 rubles. The yuan declined by 0.03% to 12.8 rubles.

The three-day summit of BRICS countries will start on Tuesday; investors will keep an eye on key statements of its participants. The Euro area payment balance and details of sales on secondary market of the US housing segment in July can be outlined among statistics of the day, Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

"The ruble is not in a hurry to become stronger, while the Brent oil continues to be close to the price tag of $85 [per barrel]. Dynamics during the trading session on Tuesday may be positive in such conditions," BCS Investment World said, forecasting the MOEX Russia Index to be 3,100-3,225 points tomorrow.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Russia Index will be within 3,100-3,200 points tomorrow.