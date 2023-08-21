Tourist cluster to be created at sea coast in Kherson region — acting governor

GENICHESK, August 21. /TASS/. A tourist cluster will be created on the coast of the Azov and Black seas in the Kherson region, Acting Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo said on the Tavria TV channel on Monday. According to him, the idea of creating the tourist cluster received the support of the head of state.

In December 2022, Saldo reported that the coast of the Sea of Azov from Mariupol to Genichesk would be turned into a tourist and nature reserve cluster.

"The President supported the idea, now the so-called tourist cluster of the Azov-Black Sea region of the Russian Federation is being developed," he said added that the development provides for reconstruction and improvement of those facilities that already exist, as well as the construction of new full-fledged year-round recreation centers and sanatoriums.

According to him, large Russian businesses apply for land plots for the construction of recreational facilities.

The Acting governor noted that this year the tourism industry will not bring significant income, since some of the hotels have become temporary accommodation points for those evacuated from the 15-kilometer frontline zone and territories flooded as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Ukrainian troops.