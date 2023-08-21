Kamaz truck maker bans employees from using Apple devices for business purposes

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian truck maker Kamaz banned its employees from using Apple devices for official purposes. That’s according to the Vesti Kamaz corporate publication website.

The order to that effect was signed by the general director of the company Sergey Kogogin.

"PJSC Kamaz General Director Sergey Kogogin signed an order prohibiting the use of electronic devices of the Apple brand by employees of the company for business purposes. The products of the American manufacturer are recognized as insufficiently reliable in terms of information protection," the report says.

It is noted that, according to the order, it is forbidden to use smartphones, watches, tablets, laptops, desktop computers and other brand equipment. In addition, corporate SIM cards should not be used in these devices, and Kamaz information systems will no longer be supported on Apple devices.

Spyware on Apple devices

In early June, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that, together with the Federal Security Guard Service, it had uncovered a US intelligence campaign, which was conducted through a virus program on Apple mobile devices. Experts have identified "anomalies that are specific only to users of Apple mobile phones and are caused by the operation of previously unknown malicious software that uses software vulnerabilities provided by the manufacturer."

Since then, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Rostec, the Federal Air Transport Agency and Russian Railways have refused to use the iPhone for official purposes.