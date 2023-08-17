Russian passenger traffic gain 4% in H1 2023 — Transport Minister

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The passenger traffic in Russia moved up by 4% year on year in the first half of 2023 and amounted to 7.3 bln people, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev said.

"The volume of passenger transportation is growing steadily after 2020. We carried 13.7 bln passengers in 2021," the minister said. "The traffic totaled 7.3 bln in the first half of this year, which is 4% more than in the like period of the last year," Savelyev said.

The land transport accounts for the overwhelming majority of travels, the minister said. More than ten billion passengers are carried by buses, trams and trolley-buses, which is about 70% of the total volume, Savelyev added.