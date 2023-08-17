Putin commissions proposals for promoting Russian video games, software in BRICS markets

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed that proposals be drafted for ways to promote Russian video games in foreign markets, including in the BRICS countries (Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa), following his visit to the exhibition Developing the Creative Economy in Russia.

"The Russian government, in conjunction with the Russian Export Center joint stock company and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects autonomous non-profit organization, is hereby instructed to draft and present proposals for the promotion of domestic video games, and the Russian software used in them, in foreign markets, including the markets of the BRICS countries," the presidential order published on the Kremlin website says.

The deadline for presenting the proposals is September 30, 2023.

The president also instructed that measures be taken to include domestic computer games created using Russian software in the consolidated register of Russian programs for electronic computing machines and databases.