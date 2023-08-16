Germany’s Bionorica not going to leave Russian market

BERLIN, August 16. /TASS/. Bionorica is not going to withdraw from the Russian market, the press service of the German pharmaceutical producer told TASS.

"Bionorica cannot currently outfit and launch the plant in Voronezh due to sanctions of the European Union," the company said. This is the reason why "it is looking for a suitable partner that will be able to support plant commissioning," it noted. "Bionorica does not intend to leave the Russian market. We want to continue providing the population of Russia with our high quality products of the plant origin," it added.

Bionorica started its operations in Russia in 1997.