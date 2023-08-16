Monthly flow of Russian tourists to Japan up 311% per year

TOKYO, August 16. /TASS/. The number of Russian tourists who visited Japan in July 2023 amounted to 3,200 people, up by 311% compared with the same period in 2022 when coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions were in force, according to figures released by the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Less Russian tourists visit the country so far than before the pandemic, with their number this July turning out three times lower than in July 2019.

Overall, the tourist flow to Japan is gradually recovering. In particular, around 2.3 mln foreigners entered the country in July 2023, down by 22.4% compared with July 2019, whereas in January-February the gap exceeded 40%.

The flow of foreigners was spurred by the decision to lift restrictions on entry for individual tourists starting October 11, 2022, as well as the resumption of short-term visas issuance. The low exchange rate of the yen against the dollar is another positive factor.