Updated SSJ 100 jet to perform maiden flight in September — UAC chief executive

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The updated and subjected to import substitution SSJ 100 passenger jet will make the first flight in September, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) chief executive Yury Slyusar said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"All the systems are already being developed; not all the systems are installed on board of this aircraft. The first flight of the aircraft (SSJ 100) we expect in September will not have the 100% Russian [component base]," the chief executive said.

"Our task is to provide for series deliveries of 20 units of SSJ in 2024. We keep this plans and this is the way we have structured contracts with operators, with the Aeroflot group in the first instance. They await these airplanes," Slyusar said.