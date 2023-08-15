Russian stocks mixed as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index lost 1.52% to 3,083.32 points, while the RTS Index added 0.99% to 1,019.4 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:15 a.m., the MOEX Index was down by 0.62% at 3,112.17 points, while the RTS was up by 1.71% at 1,026.74 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 2.44% at 95.29 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 2.6% at 104.26 rubles, while the yuan was down by 2.37% at 13.07 rubles.