Mercedes-Benz pulls plug on corporate software for Russian dealers — press reports

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. German automaker Mercedes-Benz has permanently disconnected Russian dealers from its corporate software, Izvestia writes, citing the company’s representatives and the press service of MB rus, its Russian distributor.

"Indeed, dealers have been disconnected from the manufacturer’s online software systems. In certain cases, the lack of access to online systems will extend the terms of maintenance," the company told the publication, adding that cars will be repaired and serviced relying on "accumulated experience and knowledge."

Due to Mercedes-Benz AG’s withdrawal from the Russian market, MB rus has no additional opportunities for inspecting and providing manufacturer-recommended services for Mercedes-Benz automobiles, the company’s representatives stressed.