Rosatom second by uranium reserves after acquisition of deposit in Kazakhstan — CEO

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Rosatom has climbed to the second position in respect of uranium reserves after acquisition of the Budennovskoe deposit in Kazakhstan, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Aleksey Likhachev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to appreciate your support in acquisition of the Budennovskoe deposit in Kazakhstan. We have confidently achieved the second place in terms of [uranium] reserves. We are among the top three in respect of all stages in the nuclear fuel cycle and we are maintaining this leadership," the Rosatom chief executive said.

The state corporation has scaled up deliveries to friendly countries, Likhachev said. "These are the Asian countries, the People’s Republic of China, the Middle East and Africa. We have there up to 60-70% growth of various kinds of supplies in the nuclear fuel cycle," the chief executive said. Rosatom does not see prospects for itself in Western market, unlike the Middle East and Asia. "Exactly they want our technologies and our supplies. In this sense, we, certainly, are scaling up production," he added.