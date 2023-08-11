Bank of Russia will take into account inflation dynamics when making decisions on key rate

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. When making further decisions on the key rate, the Bank of Russia will take into account actual and expected inflation dynamics, the process of economic restructuring, as well as internal and external risks for financial markets, the regulator said in documents issued on Friday.

"The Bank of Russia will make further decisions on the key rate, taking into account the actual and expected inflation dynamics relative to the target, the process of economic restructuring, as well as assessing the risks from internal and external conditions and the reaction of financial markets to them," according to the documents.

Earlier, the deputy chairman of the regulator, Alexey Zabotkin said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper that the Bank of Russia allows for raising the key rate at the next meeting of the Board of Directors.

At the last meeting on July 21, the Board of Directors of the regulator raised the key rate from 7.5% to 8.5% per annum. The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia on the key rate will be held on September 15.