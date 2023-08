MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The euro surpassed 108 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 24, 2022.

As of 10:42 Moscow time, the euro grew by 0.42% to 108.005 rubles.

By 10:57 Moscow time, the euro slowed down and reached 107.85 rubles (+0.28%). At the same time, the dollar grew by 0.65% to 98.1 rubles, and the yuan added 0.36%, rising to 13.51 rubles.