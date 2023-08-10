Russia’s international reserves declining over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves dropped by $7.4 bln and amounted to $586.6 bln as of August 4, 2023, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves amounted to $586.6 bln as of August 4, having declined by $7.4 bln or by 1.2% over the week in consequence of negative revaluation and transactions performed as part of the fiscal rule," the regulator informed.

Reserves stood at $594 bln as of July 28.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.