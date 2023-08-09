Kazakhstan eyeing temporary ban of LPG exports

ASTANA, August 9. /TASS/. Authorities of Kazakhstan are going to set a temporary ban on liquefied petroleum gas exports from the country, with the relevant draft order of Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev posted on the web portal of regulatory acts for the public discussion.

"The ban to be introduced for exports of liquefied petroleum gas and butane from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan by motor transport for the term of three years, by rail transport - for the term of six months, except liquefied petroleum gas export by subsoil users that produced it within the framework of a production sharing agreement (contract) or a subsoil use contract approved by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the draft document reads.

The draft order was drawn up for purposes of supporting the domestic market with liquefied petroleum gas, the press service of the Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said.