Polymetal completes re-domiciliation to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Polymetal confirmed that the re-domiciliation of the company from Jersey to the Astana International Financial Centre in Kazakhstan has been completed.

"Polymetal International plc is pleased to confirm that the re-domiciliation of the Company from Jersey to the Astana International Financial Centre in Kazakhstan has successfully completed effective as at 7 August 2023," the company said.

"The Company confirms that it remains listed on the AIX which has now become the Company’s primary stock exchange. The resumption of trading on the AIX will be announced separately, once the Company has completed the technical register migration procedures. Unless otherwise defined herein, defined terms have the same meaning as set out in Re-domiciliation Circular," the statement said.

Polymetal is one of the world's top ten gold producers and one of the top five silver producers. The company's assets are located in Russia and Kazakhstan. Polymetal owns ten active gold and silver mines and a portfolio of development projects.