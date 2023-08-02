ASEAN to ramp up talks with Russia on boosting economic cooperation efforts — newspaper

BANGKOK, August 2. /TASS/. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plans to accelerate its talks with Russia and the UK aimed at ramping up economic cooperation, the Bangkok Post newspaper reports.

During the Russia-ASEAN senior economic officials meeting (SEOM), "the participants discussed plans for trade and investment cooperation between ASEAN and Russia and the economic cooperation plan between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Commission," the newspaper said, citing Auramon Supthaweethum, director general of Thailand’s Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN).

"Important activities included preparing reports on transforming MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises - TASS) into digital enterprises and holding a roundtable on e-commerce cooperation this month. High-level policy dialogues, meetings of senior officials and seminars on digital transformation were also held in the past year," the newspaper noted.

"Progress on the ASEAN-Russia cooperation plan will be reported at the ASEAN-Russia economic ministers' meeting this month," the Bangkok Post added.