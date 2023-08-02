First batch of China-bound Russian liquefied petroleum gas reaches dispenser in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, August 2. /TASS/. The first batch of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has arrived at the only LPG dispensing station in Russia’s Primorye Region for shipment to China, the press service of the borderline Khasan municipal administration said.

Construction of the LPG dispenser started in 2019, with the work being carried out by South Korea’s STX Corporation after a total of about 600 mln rubles ($6.5 mln) was invested in the project. It was implemented under the preferential regime provided by the Vladivostok free port.

"First rail tanker cars with liquefied gas arrived by rail at the Kraskino [station] for further overland shipment by truck to China. Opening of the new facility designed for LPG storage and throughput is a milestone event for the economy not merely for the Khasan District, but also for the entire [Primorye] region. This is the first and so far the only LPG dispensing terminal on the territory of the Primorye Region, which has been authorized to carry out the economic program for redistributing trade flows from west to east," the press service noted.

This batch constitutes Russian gas originating from Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysk Region, and destined for Hunchun, China, the municipal administration told TASS. Countries in the Asia-Pacific Region are expected in general to become the primary consumers of the liquefied gas passing through the station. Potential LPG traffic will amount to about 20,000 metric tons annually.