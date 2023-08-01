Polymetal confirms suspension of shares trading on LSE

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Trading of shares on the London Stock Exchange has been suspended in anticipation of redomiciliation of the company to Kazakhstan on August 7, Polymetal said.

"The Company can confirm that trading in the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange has now been suspended. For the avoidance of doubt, the suspension is not expected to be removed and the Company’s Ordinary Shares will no longer be able to be traded on the London Stock Exchange," Polymetal noted.

Trading on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) has also been suspended today for the purpose of performing procedures required for redomiciliation, Polymetal informed. Trading is expected to restart on or after the redomiciliation date. "Notwithstanding this temporary suspension, the Company re-confirms that following the redomiciliation, it will remain listed on the AIX, which will become the Company’s primary stock exchange," the company added.

Polymetal is among top ten global gold producers and among top ten five silver producers. Assets of the company are situated in Russia and in Kazakhstan.